Sophstar update for 21 February 2022

Update 1.03B

Update 1.03B

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the game to version 1.03B

Changes made:

  • Added option to turn off the right analog stick
  • Warning screen if you start the game without Steam connection and that you won't be able to upload hiscores
  • Fixed a bug that caused controller vibration to stay on even when the player turned it off in the options screen
  • It is no longer necessary to have the Steam Overlay turned on to upload hiscores

If you find any problems with this version, please report us in the topic below:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/

We know there are still some minor issues with the display in Tate mode, and we're working to resolve them! We are also working on adding some accessibility options for colorblind players and players with increased sensitivity to light effects.

