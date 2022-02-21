 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spawn Kings update for 21 February 2022

Update 3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8241592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Problem When Using Imps S2 Ability.

-Finished Changing All Quest NPC's To Having Exclamation Points Above Them.

-Added Armor To The Bear Minion's Appearance.

-Fixed Issue When Closing The Pause Menu Screen That Was Switching The Current Controlled Unit.

-Added New Icon Images To The Rest Of The Spawns That Weren't Updated Recently.

-Added More Enemies To The Sapphire Mines.

-Start Of Game Text Now Tells You To Talk To The Fairy.

Changed files in this update

Spawn Kings Content Depot 1576921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.