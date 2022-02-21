-Fixed Problem When Using Imps S2 Ability.
-Finished Changing All Quest NPC's To Having Exclamation Points Above Them.
-Added Armor To The Bear Minion's Appearance.
-Fixed Issue When Closing The Pause Menu Screen That Was Switching The Current Controlled Unit.
-Added New Icon Images To The Rest Of The Spawns That Weren't Updated Recently.
-Added More Enemies To The Sapphire Mines.
-Start Of Game Text Now Tells You To Talk To The Fairy.
Update 3.3
