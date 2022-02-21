Update 2022/2/21

Updates
- Changed the initial loading timing of portraits from startup to the first time the portrait is used.
- Adjusted the display method of Portrait_b.
Fixes
- The floor list was not displayed correctly when using the spell "Teleportation" in some labyrinths after the update on Feb. 18.
- When the spell "Cure Poison" was cast, if target of the spell was petrified and poisoned, and the text color was not as expected.
- Treasure chests and treasures were not displayed correctly in UI mode HD B when not using high resolution sprites.
- The number of items in stock in the item box was sometimes not displayed correctly.
- The English message of "elevator" events is small than expected.
- There was a typo in the credits.
Changed files in this update