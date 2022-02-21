 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 21 February 2022

Update 2022/2/21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Changed the initial loading timing of portraits from startup to the first time the portrait is used.
  • Adjusted the display method of Portrait_b.

Fixes

  • The floor list was not displayed correctly when using the spell "Teleportation" in some labyrinths after the update on Feb. 18.
  • When the spell "Cure Poison" was cast, if target of the spell was petrified and poisoned, and the text color was not as expected.
  • Treasure chests and treasures were not displayed correctly in UI mode HD B when not using high resolution sprites.
  • The number of items in stock in the item box was sometimes not displayed correctly.
  • The English message of "elevator" events is small than expected.
  • There was a typo in the credits.

