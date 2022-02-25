RPG Maker MZ 1.4.4 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!
The latest update, Version 1.4.4 is live!
Thank you for using RPG Maker MZ. As always, we appreciate your support!
We hope you are enjoying it so far.
Bug Fixes
- Implemented a countermeasure to the problem that may cause the NW.js process to not terminate normally in Windows environment.
- Fixed an issue in which the cursor position would move to a different page when any frame was selected in “Create MV- compatible data” and the frame was deleted while editing the frame view.
- Fixed an issue in which events would appear at unintended coordinates after switching maps and loading events with “Autorun” events.
- Fixed the problem of "File name "None", Volume 90%, Pitch 100%" when "Play SE" is edited in ”Set Movement Route”.
- Fixed an issue in which fade-in was not performed when loading data if the project data had been changed.
How to update your project(s):
- Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
- Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.
Latest Corescript version: 1.4.4
Changed files in this update