 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TowerRPG Playtest update for 21 February 2022

TowerRPG_v15.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8241359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD

  • 优化了武器手感

Changed files in this update

RPGTower_v12.0 Depot 1844459
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.