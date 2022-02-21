Release v22.02.20 - Turn Timer Removal, Bug Fixes

Game Log
- Now announces when a player comes online or goes offline.
Skills
- Fixed an issue with the skill description of Mark.
Leaderboards
- Leaderboards should now show your position change based on the max number of accounts if you did not have stats recorded the previous day/week.
- Fixed a bug in the Merchant leaderboard that was not showing some ranked players.
Battles
- The turn timer has been removed from all PvE game modes.
- The left and right arrow keys will now rotate the camera around the map at set intervals.
- The up and down arrow key change the height of the camera.
- The 5 button on the number pad will reset the camera to follow the current turn Hero.
- Dragging while holding the right mouse button down now does nothing in maps.
- AI Mobs now make decisions quicker.
- Mob movement time and skill animation time has been decreased slightly.
- A new 'Move' skill has been added to the skill bar which will clear any currently queued skill. This works the same as pressing the Scape key.
- Fixed a bug where re-joining a game in progress would require you to wait for a turn to end before you could take actions.
- Fixed a bug where rejoining a game would show defeated mobs standing up.
- Fixed a bug in PvP battles where playing multiple games could result in the game starting before both players clicked 'Start'.
- Status effects on Heroes and tiles now show a description of what each effect does.
Crucible
- The Crucible now offers levels up to 120.
Changed files in this update