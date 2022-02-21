 Skip to content

HEXAD update for 21 February 2022

Release v22.02.20 - Turn Timer Removal, Bug Fixes

Release v22.02.20 - Turn Timer Removal, Bug Fixes

Game Log

  • Now announces when a player comes online or goes offline.

Skills

  • Fixed an issue with the skill description of Mark.

Leaderboards

  • Leaderboards should now show your position change based on the max number of accounts if you did not have stats recorded the previous day/week.
  • Fixed a bug in the Merchant leaderboard that was not showing some ranked players.

Battles

  • The turn timer has been removed from all PvE game modes.
  • The left and right arrow keys will now rotate the camera around the map at set intervals.
  • The up and down arrow key change the height of the camera.
  • The 5 button on the number pad will reset the camera to follow the current turn Hero.
  • Dragging while holding the right mouse button down now does nothing in maps.
  • AI Mobs now make decisions quicker.
  • Mob movement time and skill animation time has been decreased slightly.
  • A new 'Move' skill has been added to the skill bar which will clear any currently queued skill. This works the same as pressing the Scape key.
  • Fixed a bug where re-joining a game in progress would require you to wait for a turn to end before you could take actions.
  • Fixed a bug where rejoining a game would show defeated mobs standing up.
  • Fixed a bug in PvP battles where playing multiple games could result in the game starting before both players clicked 'Start'.
  • Status effects on Heroes and tiles now show a description of what each effect does.

Crucible

  • The Crucible now offers levels up to 120.

