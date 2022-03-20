 Skip to content

LOGistICAL: Earth update for 20 March 2022

Build #865e on LOGistICAL: Earth

Build 8241011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LOGistICAL Earth updates for build #865e

  • Fixed issue of wrong truck being highlighted when moving mouse over town.
  • Turn back on highscore server conflict resolution. Missing scores should now update.
  • Updated the high-score server tables and code to run faster for regions/countries, states/continents, modules and grand totals.
  • Set the new table to update every 15 minutes
  • Changed the Statistics page to only open the "towns" sub-table if clicking in the first column at the region level.
  • Found an issue with some scores in zen mode causing failure to update to server
  • Slowed the high-score "catch-up" code so it doesn't bog down the server for a potential crash.
  • Fixed 10 towns in Faroe Islands
  • Fixed 200 businesses (changed from towns) in Venezuela
  • Compression in the save file to reduce the size of completed towns by up to 40%
  • updated the maximum time interval of saving from 15 minutes to 45 minutes.
  • Fixed rail to Qom airport
  • Reduced Lagos requirements by 90%

Happy playing
Sacada.

Changed files in this update

LOGistICAL - Earth Content Depot 672151
