Build #865e on LOGistICAL: Earth

LOGistICAL Earth updates for build #865e
- Fixed issue of wrong truck being highlighted when moving mouse over town.
- Turn back on highscore server conflict resolution. Missing scores should now update.
- Updated the high-score server tables and code to run faster for regions/countries, states/continents, modules and grand totals.
- Set the new table to update every 15 minutes
- Changed the Statistics page to only open the "towns" sub-table if clicking in the first column at the region level.
- Found an issue with some scores in zen mode causing failure to update to server
- Slowed the high-score "catch-up" code so it doesn't bog down the server for a potential crash.
- Fixed 10 towns in Faroe Islands
- Fixed 200 businesses (changed from towns) in Venezuela
- Compression in the save file to reduce the size of completed towns by up to 40%
- updated the maximum time interval of saving from 15 minutes to 45 minutes.
- Fixed rail to Qom airport
- Reduced Lagos requirements by 90%
Happy playing
Sacada.
Changed files in this update