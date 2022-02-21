Astatos 0.3.1 Update

To the Crown Mages,
This update contains a few bug fixes to Trials which were reported after the release of v0.3 of Astatos.
For the detailed changelog of changes implemented with Astatos v0.3, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
Changelog
Game Changes
- The time to wait for more players for matchmaking in a lobby has been decreased from 60 seconds to 45 seconds.
- Match rewards have been tweaked slightly to be less punishing.
- Resolved an issue which caused title progress to display incorrectly for some players.
Trial Changes
- Player icons displayed in menus now update their Energy and Card display in real-time.
Trial Fixes
- Drusus could sometimes appear to not pass the Trial to the non-participating players even if the player who used Drusus did pass the Trial, causing a desync between all players in the game.
- Gaios' Passive Hero Ability has been improved, reducing the risk of errors in certain situations.
- In some situations when a second Hero with a Passive Ability is summoned during the Trial, that Passive Ability would not activate properly.
- The Card distribution interface did not properly display Spell Cards. However, the correct Cards were distributed as intended. You can now correctly see Spell Cards and their descriptions when distributing Cards in a Conquest Trial.
