Baba Is You update for 21 February 2022

Build 459

Build 8240810

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Level added in previous patch moved to Familiar Lands
  • New level in Land of Oddities
  • Implemented an optimization for Power/Powered that should speed them up a lot but might cause bugs. Please report if Powered behaviour has changed after this patch!

