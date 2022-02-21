- Level added in previous patch moved to Familiar Lands
- New level in Land of Oddities
- Implemented an optimization for Power/Powered that should speed them up a lot but might cause bugs. Please report if Powered behaviour has changed after this patch!
Baba Is You update for 21 February 2022
Build 459
Patchnotes via Steam Community
