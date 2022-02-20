 Skip to content

TowerRPG Playtest update for 20 February 2022

TowerRPG_v15.6

ADD

  • 武器现在有伤害判定啦 ！
  • 武器命中时的力度越大，造成的伤害越高 ! ! !
  • (你永远可以相信龙卷风摧毁停车场qwq）

