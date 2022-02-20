early access 1.11

Highlights
- 16 new events! Yes, you heard that right, 16! Considering we had 15 before, we now have more than double the amount, 31!
- 5 towers have had their art redesigned by @FartFish! Concretely the Sniper, Giant's Bane, Cremator, Shotgun and Atomic Orbiter! Check them out, they're beautiful!
- Some more waves that consist of a large amount of rookies have been added.
- A LOT of balance changes and some bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Cards
-
Archer
- Range: (120, 145, 170) -> (125, 145, 165)
- Fire rate: (1.5, 2.5, 3.3) -> (1.6, 2.5, 3.1)
-
BF Rifle
- Stun: (1s, 1s, 1s) -> (1s, 3s, 9s)
-
Ballista
- Now the bullet trajectory makes a bit more sense in high game speeds.
- Range: (120, 135, 150) -> (140, 140, 140)
- Fire rate: (1, 1.4, 1.8) -> (1, 1.3, 1.6)
- Damage: (7, 16, 39) -> (6, 14, 35)
- Armor penetration: (0, 0, 0) -> (70, 70, 70)
-
Basic Archer
- Range: (115, 140, 165) -> (120, 140, 160)
- Fire rate: (1.5, 2.5, 3.3) -> (1.5, 2.4, 3)
- Damage: (7, 12, 24) -> (7, 12, 26)
-
Basic Sniper
- Range: (250, 315, 380) -> (270, 345, 410)
- Fire rate: (0.4, 0.5, 0.6) -> (0.45, 0.55, 0.65)
-
Beam Cannon
- Fire rate: (0.6, 0.86, 1.12) -> (0.68, 0.9, 1.12)
-
Bomber
- Range: (95, 110, 125) -> (105, 115, 125)
-
Bullseye
- Damage: (20, 50, 130) -> (34, 62, 130)
-
Disruptor
- Range: (110, 120, 130) -> (120, 125, 130)
-
Downshaper
- Range: (275, 275, 275) -> (285, 285, 285)
-
Earthquake
- Range: (100, 110, 120) -> (110, 120, 130)
- Damage: (9, 27, 81) -> (10, 30, 90)
-
Giant's Bane
- Fire rate: (1.2, 1.3, 1.4) -> (1.3, 1.3, 1.3)
-
Guardian Angel
- Range: (130, 140, 150) -> (140, 140, 140)
- Fire rate: (2.5, 3, 3.5) -> (2.4, 3, 3.6)
- Damage: (8, 19, 47) -> (7, 17, 43)
-
Holy Executioner
- Range: (130, 155, 180) -> (145, 155, 165)
- Health based execute: (10%, 15%, 20%) -> (12%, 16%, 20%)
-
Impact Sprayer
- Range: (130, 140, 150) -> (140, 145, 150)
- Fire rate: (4.5, 4.5, 4.5) -> (7.5, 7.5, 7.5)
- Health based damage: (1%, 3%, 9%) -> (0.4%, 1.2%, 3.6%)
-
Isochron Bot
- Range: (95, 110, 125) -> (105, 110, 115)
- Fire rate: (0.95, 1.1, 1.25) -> (1.05, 1.1, 1.15)
-
Magic Launcher
- Range: (100, 120, 140) -> (110, 120, 130)
- Fire rate: (1.8, 2.3, 2.7) -> (1.4, 1.8, 2.2)
- Damage: (9, 19, 45) -> (11, 23, 51)
- Magic penetration: (8, 16, 24) -> (16, 22, 28)
-
Purifier
- Range: (90, 120, 180) -> (90, 120, 210)
- Damage: (12, 34, 100) -> (16, 34, 100)
-
Scrap Recycler
- Range: (90, 95, 100) -> (100, 100, 100)
- Fire rate: (0.6, 0.7, 0.8) -> (0.6, 0.75, 0.9)
-
Shotgun
- Range: (125, 125, 125) -> (120, 120, 120)
- Damage: (7, 19, 52) -> (8, 21, 56)
- Armor penetration: (90, 110, 130) -> (20, 30, 40)
-
Sniper
- Range: (275, 400, 2000) -> (350, 450, 2000)
- Fire rate: (0.3, 0.4, 0.5) -> (0.36, 0.42, 0.5)
- Damage: (40, 80, 180) -> (40, 80, 160)
- Armor penetration: (15, 15, 15) -> (25, 25, 25)
-
Spike Thrower
- Range: (85, 90, 95) -> (90, 90, 90)
-
Trick Room
- Fire rate: (0.3, 0.9, 2.7) -> (0.3, 0.8, 2.4)
-
Virtuoso
- Range: (120, 125, 130) -> (120, 120, 120)
- Fire rate: (1.12, 1.12, 1.12) -> (1.1, 1.1, 1.1)
-
The Pact
- Now summons a Boss modifier instead of an Elite modifier.
Bug fixes
- The maps/card rewards/shop items/events are now consistent when quitting the game and continuing.
- The event "Civilians in distress" now hasn't the first option locked when it shouldn't.
