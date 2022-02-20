 Skip to content

Fighting Heart update for 20 February 2022

0.1.1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where directional key bindings would not properly assign to axis inputs, resulting in the player being unable to move.

-Health drain during sudden death now stops at 1 instead of 0 health. This prevents a bug where at 0 health, a player would become in-actionable after jumping.

-Added a 'reset to defaults' option in the key bindings menu

-Yue's character select portrait has been re-drawn

