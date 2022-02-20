Update Notes February 20th

- Some a** draining your precious stamina by throwing spears at you non stop? Well now you can perfect parry projectiles and regain stamina!
- Multiplayer difficulty adjustments.
- Added ability to turn off anti aliasing in options.
- Lots of performances improvements. (totally not optimizing for another platform)
- General bug fixes.
Watcher Chronicles update for 20 February 2022
