Watcher Chronicles update for 20 February 2022

Update Notes February 20th

Build 8240552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some a** draining your precious stamina by throwing spears at you non stop? Well now you can perfect parry projectiles and regain stamina!
  • Multiplayer difficulty adjustments.
  • Added ability to turn off anti aliasing in options.
  • Lots of performances improvements. (totally not optimizing for another platform)
  • General bug fixes.

