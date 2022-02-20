 Skip to content

Groove Gunner update for 20 February 2022

February 20 Patch Notes

Updates

  • Auto Groove Cam - Angles have been changed to only use fixed angles or first person angles. Some of the automated angles weren't showing the grid and it was hard to tell what the player was shooting or blocking. The angle change delay was also lengthened to cut down on visual noise and confusion.
  • Skipping Animations - There is now text at the bottom of the player stand telling you when you can hold a trigger to skip some animations. The functionality was always there but we forgot to tell players!
  • When selecting your color preference on first play, the buttons now have a selected state that is less confusing for selecting your preference.
  • Got rid of a redundant rank score text during end of song. There were 2 numbers displaying the same value.

