- First step towards an improved system for calculating high scores. Now, whatever money is left in the bank will also give players points, as if it had been invested it on infrastructure. We thought this would be a good way to start addressing the concerns that players have expressed without breaking backwards compatibility too much. In the future, players will also get bonus points for keeping the satisfaction level high throughout the entire game.
- Now if players load a game that was saved at midnight in strategic mode (or autosaved) it will be paused when you load it again.
- Redesign power lines load overlay. Now low voltage power lines have a completely different pattern, making it easy to tell them apart from the high voltage ones. See image below.
- Display how many influence points a player can get by playing a level when hovering over a level icon on the globe.
- Reduce the intensity of the overlay that indicates valid placements for power plants, as it was overpowering the terrain, not letting players see what was below.
- Performance improvements to the code that was displaying the "unpowered building" icons. This one should provide a few extra FPS when the screen is cluttered with icons.
- Fix bug in sandbox mode window that would cause players to get stuck if they deselected all power plants and went back to step 1. This used to require a restart of the game to fix it.
- Fix bug that would cause special event buildings (such as water heaters and research centers) to spawn in locations that are unreachable by power lines.
- Fix bug that would cause the game to become unstable if demolishing a power plant while trying to upgrade it at the same time.
- Fix bug that would, in extremely rare occasions, make cities spawn with no roads at all, causing the game to become unstable or crash.
- Add Discord and Twitter buttons on the bottom-right corner of the main menu.
Power to the People update for 20 February 2022
v1.0.9: Plenty of improvements and fixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
