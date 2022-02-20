 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DeadPoly update for 20 February 2022

Patch 0.0.3f

Share · View all patches · Build 8240201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doors slightly increased in size
  • Many new rare collectibles
  • Resolved bug that turned all build parts in to Mjölnir in specific buildings (not being able to pick up because they are supporting stuff, even though they aren’t)
  • Resolved bug preventing building of inventory items like crates stating they aren’t empty even though they are ( {TEMPORARY FIX IMPLEMENTED} KNOWN BUG: If you have multiple of the same placable in your inventory, it will always select the first one in your inventory to place! If first one in your inventory is full of items, it will place that one and delete the items! Working on a fix ASAP.)
  • You can no longer VOIP when you're dead (you know, because you're, like, dead and stuff?)
  • Gunpowder craft adjustment (Old: 2 stone + 2 wood = 1 gunpowder / New: 1 stone + 1 wood = 2 gunpowder)

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.