- Doors slightly increased in size
- Many new rare collectibles
- Resolved bug that turned all build parts in to Mjölnir in specific buildings (not being able to pick up because they are supporting stuff, even though they aren’t)
- Resolved bug preventing building of inventory items like crates stating they aren’t empty even though they are ( {TEMPORARY FIX IMPLEMENTED} KNOWN BUG: If you have multiple of the same placable in your inventory, it will always select the first one in your inventory to place! If first one in your inventory is full of items, it will place that one and delete the items! Working on a fix ASAP.)
- You can no longer VOIP when you're dead (you know, because you're, like, dead and stuff?)
- Gunpowder craft adjustment (Old: 2 stone + 2 wood = 1 gunpowder / New: 1 stone + 1 wood = 2 gunpowder)
DeadPoly update for 20 February 2022
Patch 0.0.3f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
