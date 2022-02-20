Update v0.9.1: Expanding Passives

General Changes
- Added several new passives to the game: Skillful, Kata, Iron Muscles, Max Performance, Focused Mind, No Pain No Gain, Raising the Stakes, Draining Power, Energy Sink, Sellsword, Adrenaline Rush, All-Rounder, Bursting Flame, Perpetual Armor, Spiked Armor, Time Heals all Wounds, True Neutral, Maintenance, Mana Absorption, Thinking with Portals, Not Even my Final Form, No Mercy, I am the Night, Hypercharged and The Bet.
- Added art for 55 passives!
- Added feedback to the shuffle.
Balance:
- Weaken now reduces power by 50% instead of 25%, and "Secret Weakness" reduce it by 100%.
- All the passive pools of all the archetypes were expanded.
- Various buffs were applied to Pirate's passives.
- Nerfed "Battle Scars" from giving 50Hp to 30HP per wound.
- Buffed Flurry (Power reduction is now 40% instead of 50%).
Bugfixes:
- Fixed several complications with the "I've had Worst" passsive (Sorry!).
- Fixed a bug where fusing 2 consumable cards would result in the fused card losing the Consumable tag after a fight.
- Fixed some scenarios where you could have "0" charges of a status effect and still show visually.
- Fixed a very awkward bug where the new cards created by "Reckless" were hard to select.
- Added fix to prevent potential crashes when you beat a Boss.
- Added the missing icon from "Plot Armor".
- Fixed Guard Break and Breaking Point removing your own armor instead of your rival's.
