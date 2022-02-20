Coward Update | v0.5.0

Hello survivors,
Welcome to the newest update of The House. This one brings a new way to survive The House and a new feature.
- A hiding system!!! Now you can finally hide from the monsters that roam the house.
- A brand new feature: Saving!!! Now you can save and load your progress in The House
- Added a new hints to the keypads to make them less confusing.
Make sure to stay tuned for the next headliner update coming February 20. It'll bring some new ways to help you stay alive in the house.
Changed files in this update