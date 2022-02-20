 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The House update for 20 February 2022

Coward Update | v0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8240088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

Welcome to the newest update of The House. This one brings a new way to survive The House and a new feature.

  • A hiding system!!! Now you can finally hide from the monsters that roam the house.

  • A brand new feature: Saving!!! Now you can save and load your progress in The House

  • Added a new hints to the keypads to make them less confusing.

Make sure to stay tuned for the next headliner update coming February 20. It'll bring some new ways to help you stay alive in the house.

Changed files in this update

The House Content Depot 1772341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.