MetaPhysical update for 20 February 2022

The Sunday update is out! Version 4.0

20 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • You can now rule out evidence in the journal
  • You can now fly through doors as a ghost/after you died
  • 4 more player characters to choose from (each with four outfits)

Changes

  • added Animation for creatures that are trapped in a pentagram
  • added Animation for creature death

Bug fixes:

  • fixed a bug where players were not able to use the shovel/gasoline/salt when looking at the grave
  • the exorcism book is now dropped when players die
  • the difficulty level option doesn't disappear in the level selection
  • shadow fix in the lobby
  • fixed a bug where name list in journal didn't clear during mission
  • fixed a bug where the analysis/conclusion screen after the mission had different information (difficulty level, properties of creature)
  • fixed a bug in the teleport destinations

Cheers,

Dennis

