The Sunday update is out! Version 4.0

New features:
- You can now rule out evidence in the journal
- You can now fly through doors as a ghost/after you died
- 4 more player characters to choose from (each with four outfits)
Changes
- added Animation for creatures that are trapped in a pentagram
- added Animation for creature death
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug where players were not able to use the shovel/gasoline/salt when looking at the grave
- the exorcism book is now dropped when players die
- the difficulty level option doesn't disappear in the level selection
- shadow fix in the lobby
- fixed a bug where name list in journal didn't clear during mission
- fixed a bug where the analysis/conclusion screen after the mission had different information (difficulty level, properties of creature)
- fixed a bug in the teleport destinations
Cheers,
Dennis
Changed files in this update