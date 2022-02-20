Update Notes for v0.8.0_p4

Improvement & Balance
- Now only one item can be preserved per run (item won't be removed from inventory). Preservation text is changed to clarify preservation mechanics and list all preserved items.
- (Enemy) The Daemon: Increased the ally remaining health threshold for Daemon to switch to execution mode (25%->33%). Now, the Daemon will wait 2 turns before attacking the target in execution mode. "Menace (Low Health)": Applies Slowness 1 to all allies.
- (Enemy) Twitching Puppet: Base Health 60->100.
- (Card) Toy Gun: Now has weak alt.
- (Card) Warning Shot: Pistol Bullet Cost 1->2.
- (Card/Weak) Weak Heal: Mend Heal 0.4x->0.3x.
- (Condition) Strong: Physical Power Increase 50%->30%.
- (Status/Perk) Daredevil: Damage increase per missing resource 20%->10%.
- (Status) Regenerative: Mend Power Increase 5->20.
Fixes
- Fixed Explosive status not triggering with the killing blow.
- Entities won't get a turn while their speed is 0 (fixes blinded enemies getting turns).
- Bosses now spawn in a fixed order. Finishing a level or dying to a boss will mark the boss as seen, and spawn the next in order in the next run.
- Prepare card now swaps from conservation mode to normal mode automatically when used.
- Fixed cards with health loss not having correct description.
- Fixed the move given by Regenerative status fully healing the enemy (strong enemy encounters).
