 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Draft of Darkness update for 20 February 2022

Update Notes for v0.8.0_p4

Share · View all patches · Build 8239950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvement & Balance
  • Now only one item can be preserved per run (item won't be removed from inventory). Preservation text is changed to clarify preservation mechanics and list all preserved items.
  • (Enemy) The Daemon: Increased the ally remaining health threshold for Daemon to switch to execution mode (25%->33%). Now, the Daemon will wait 2 turns before attacking the target in execution mode. "Menace (Low Health)": Applies Slowness 1 to all allies.
  • (Enemy) Twitching Puppet: Base Health 60->100.
  • (Card) Toy Gun: Now has weak alt.
  • (Card) Warning Shot: Pistol Bullet Cost 1->2.
  • (Card/Weak) Weak Heal: Mend Heal 0.4x->0.3x.
  • (Condition) Strong: Physical Power Increase 50%->30%.
  • (Status/Perk) Daredevil: Damage increase per missing resource 20%->10%.
  • (Status) Regenerative: Mend Power Increase 5->20.
Fixes
  • Fixed Explosive status not triggering with the killing blow.
  • Entities won't get a turn while their speed is 0 (fixes blinded enemies getting turns).
  • Bosses now spawn in a fixed order. Finishing a level or dying to a boss will mark the boss as seen, and spawn the next in order in the next run.
  • Prepare card now swaps from conservation mode to normal mode automatically when used.
  • Fixed cards with health loss not having correct description.
  • Fixed the move given by Regenerative status fully healing the enemy (strong enemy encounters).

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
  • Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.