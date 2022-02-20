 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexarchy update for 20 February 2022

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.389

Share · View all patches · Build 8239923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Daily challenges and multiplayer are now temporarily enabled in the demo for the Steam Next Fest!
  • Multiplayer profiles have been reset

New Content

  • New building: Courthouse. Obtained by researching Philosophy. Reduces gold maintenance for a city by 50%
  • Added leaderboard for daily challenges. Unfortunately these are tied to the Steam App ID you are playing, so demo players will not see scores from alpha players. We encourage all alpha players to play the Demo version for the duration of the Steam Next Fest.
  • Added a sporadic in-game popup for when players are looking for a multiplayer game so you can easily join them

Misc

  • Added details to the error dialog if the server process fails to start in a single player game
  • Tutorial bots made less aggressive
  • Score screen font and UI changes
  • Game icon changed
  • New game quit survey for demo players
  • Floating text for Mobile and Scout Gather abilities
  • Silenced "Tile contains enemies" error popups while events play

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Enslave Population would sometimes not let you target any hexes
  • Fixed a bug where researching 2 techs in rapid succession would cause the second's card choice prompt to disappear
  • Fixed a bug where sound volume settings would not honored after game reloads
  • Fixed UI issues when playing on a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio
  • Fixed a bug where a card outline could appear in your hand after destroying a card
  • Tutorial fixes

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.