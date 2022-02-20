 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 20 February 2022

Patch notes 2/20/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character editor usability improvements:

  • The animation rig details pane now rebinds bones automatically after changes are made to you sprites, which prevents you from ending up with a character that looks broken.

Bug fixes:

  • Dragging hitboxes after editing their properties can result in incorrect hitbox selection.
  • Hitbox changes sometimes cannot be reverted using ctrl+Z.
  • Trying to use Up+B from the ground multiple times will fail until you jump and land (which resets a flag so that you can use the attack again.

