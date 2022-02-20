Patch 0.14.11

Changes:
- Added Stables (future horses coming soon), Pennants and Wall flag (decorations), Desk (for commerce experience) and Well (for future thirst needs).
- Sitting on a throne gives 1000 leadership experience every 30 seconds.
- Sitting at a desk gives 1000 commerce experience every 30 seconds.
- Blacksmiths no longer need to walk to and from the stockpile to take or deposit items.
- Villagers also receive commerce experience when receiving their wages.
Fixes:
- Not being able to access a friend's stockpile after equipping a building hammer.
