Coronation update for 20 February 2022

Patch 0.14.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8239814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added Stables (future horses coming soon), Pennants and Wall flag (decorations), Desk (for commerce experience) and Well (for future thirst needs).
  • Sitting on a throne gives 1000 leadership experience every 30 seconds.
  • Sitting at a desk gives 1000 commerce experience every 30 seconds.
  • Blacksmiths no longer need to walk to and from the stockpile to take or deposit items.
  • Villagers also receive commerce experience when receiving their wages.

Fixes:

  • Not being able to access a friend's stockpile after equipping a building hammer.

