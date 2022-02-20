Update 0.0.2

[Update note 0.0.2]
- fix terrain overlap
- fix third person camera
- fix stone and tree can't harvest and destroy
- fix Spell
- fix can't pickup item in some place
- fix can't repair item
- disable door collision when close/open
- add Construction site
- add chicken
- add new water
- add c4
- add electronic part
- add gunpowder
- add chicken raw and cooked
- add Green Boonie hat
- add Holster
- add sunglasses
- Add Auto run with numlock please check keybind if you can't use
- remove single player respawn cool down
- hide ai debug box
Changed files in this update