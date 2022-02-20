 Skip to content

Afterinfection update for 20 February 2022

Update 0.0.2

Update 0.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update note 0.0.2]

  • fix terrain overlap
  • fix third person camera
  • fix stone and tree can't harvest and destroy
  • fix Spell
  • fix can't pickup item in some place
  • fix can't repair item
  • disable door collision when close/open
  • add Construction site
  • add chicken
  • add new water
  • add c4
  • add electronic part
  • add gunpowder
  • add chicken raw and cooked
  • add Green Boonie hat
  • add Holster
  • add sunglasses
  • Add Auto run with numlock please check keybind if you can't use
  • remove single player respawn cool down
  • hide ai debug box

