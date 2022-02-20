 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

东方魔法书学院 touhou magic book academy update for 20 February 2022

update V1.3beta

Share · View all patches · Build 8239461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.3beta change

new profession

add 10 beta card

reduce difficulty

It's more like an early access game

Individuals creators have no experience controlling versions

Changed files in this update

东方魔法书学院 touhou magic book academy Depot 1886702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.