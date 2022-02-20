Updated instructions on February 20, 2022

-
Updated all federated models (some materials are not finished yet)
Updated skybox
Fixed a bug where rector shapeshifted continuous attacks
Reworked the in-game UI, and added shortcut keys such as build
The Federation annex level has been removed and the prefab built directly
Federal modification prefabrication is reflected in the original accessories will be sold at half price
The manual was remade, and the preforms were set in the manual
Multiple units can now be built by pressing the Build button
Fixed a bug where the factory could not cancel the last building unit
