 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Within the Range update for 20 February 2022

Updated instructions on February 20, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8239221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated all federated models (some materials are not finished yet)

  2. Updated skybox

  3. Fixed a bug where rector shapeshifted continuous attacks

  4. Reworked the in-game UI, and added shortcut keys such as build

  5. The Federation annex level has been removed and the prefab built directly

  6. Federal modification prefabrication is reflected in the original accessories will be sold at half price

  7. The manual was remade, and the preforms were set in the manual

  8. Multiple units can now be built by pressing the Build button

  9. Fixed a bug where the factory could not cancel the last building unit

Changed files in this update

射程之内 Content Depot 1693001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.