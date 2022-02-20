- Fixed crash caused by designated steed having another rider why traveling to a different site.
- Fixed crash caused by phylactery tile being occupied when respawning a lich.
- Fixed crash caused by mounted steeds trying to use stairs.
KeeperRL update for 20 February 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 2 is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
