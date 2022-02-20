 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 20 February 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 2 is out

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash caused by designated steed having another rider why traveling to a different site.
  • Fixed crash caused by phylactery tile being occupied when respawning a lich.
  • Fixed crash caused by mounted steeds trying to use stairs.

