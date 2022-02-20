Alpha Patch 6.0.2

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed a bug where you would get stuck on conveyor slopes
- Fixed text jitter on the UI in the Title Screen
- Fixed the prompt UI rendering behind the control mapper UI
- Fixed being unable to click buttons overlapping the World Map UI
- Fixed a bug where you could use the moving hooks to clip out of bounds
- Fixed a typo in Hickory's dialogue
Changed files in this update