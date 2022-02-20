 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vibrant Venture update for 20 February 2022

Alpha Patch 6.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8239122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed a bug where you would get stuck on conveyor slopes
  • Fixed text jitter on the UI in the Title Screen
  • Fixed the prompt UI rendering behind the control mapper UI
  • Fixed being unable to click buttons overlapping the World Map UI
  • Fixed a bug where you could use the moving hooks to clip out of bounds
  • Fixed a typo in Hickory's dialogue

Changed files in this update

Vibrant Venture Content Depot 1264521
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot MacOS Depot 1264522
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot 32-bit Depot 1264523
  • Loading history…
Vibrant Venture Depot Linux Depot 1264524
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.