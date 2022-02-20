 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 February 2022

Update, Version 20220220

Version 20220220

English

#########Content##############

[This is a Bar]Added a drunk diplomat who can write you something to let you be like a real Chinese diplomat.

All teammates can gain a small amount of Speech Exp from that. So, have fun. :)

#########System###############

Added Chinese Diplomat Bullshitting Simulator. (Also known as Geng Shuang Simulator. It's basically just a text generator with very limited AI.)

#########DEBUG################

Fixed a portrait error in one of the Gambler's dialogue. (That's the BlackJack mini-game NPC.)



简体中文

#########Content##############

【这是间酒吧】加入了一个喝醉的外交官，他可以为你写点东西，让你变得像一个真的中国外交官一样。

每次使用这个功能，全体队员都可以获得少量说服力经验。所以，大家欢乐地乱搞吧。:)

#########System###############

加入了中国外交官模拟器。（又称耿爽模拟器。这只是一个用很低级的AI制作的文章生成器。）

#########DEBUG################

修复了赌徒的对话中的一处头像错误。（就是那个21点的NPC）

