Update, Version 20220220

English
#########Content##############
[This is a Bar]Added a drunk diplomat who can write you something to let you be like a real Chinese diplomat.
All teammates can gain a small amount of Speech Exp from that. So, have fun. :)
#########System###############
Added Chinese Diplomat Bullshitting Simulator. (Also known as Geng Shuang Simulator. It's basically just a text generator with very limited AI.)
#########DEBUG################
Fixed a portrait error in one of the Gambler's dialogue. (That's the BlackJack mini-game NPC.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
【这是间酒吧】加入了一个喝醉的外交官，他可以为你写点东西，让你变得像一个真的中国外交官一样。
每次使用这个功能，全体队员都可以获得少量说服力经验。所以，大家欢乐地乱搞吧。:)
#########System###############
加入了中国外交官模拟器。（又称耿爽模拟器。这只是一个用很低级的AI制作的文章生成器。）
#########DEBUG################
修复了赌徒的对话中的一处头像错误。（就是那个21点的NPC）
