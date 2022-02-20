Untrusted - v1.143 - Changelog

Balance Changes
- Network Specialist hacking chance changed from Moderate to Low
- Increased "Network Insights" bonus
- Minor "Probe Node" rebalance
- Field Agent is now always a guaranteed spawn
- Forensics Specialist may now spawn instead of a neutral.
- Spawn pool chance rebalance
- Bounty Hunter "citizen's arrest" has been roll backed to "Cooldown 3"
- Bounty Hunter "citizen's arrest" increased to 3 charges
- "Blackhat" gains "priority target"
- "CCTV Specialist" loses "Wiretap"
- "CCTV Specialist" gains "Follow"
- "Forensics Specialist" loses "Snitch to Cops"
- "Forensics Specialist" gains "Ask The Right Question"
- Removed "Handcuffs" and "Smartphone" mutators.
Server Side Changes
- Minor miscellaneous bugfixes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update