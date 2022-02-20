 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 20 February 2022

Untrusted - v1.143 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8239051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Network Specialist hacking chance changed from Moderate to Low
  • Increased "Network Insights" bonus
  • Minor "Probe Node" rebalance
  • Field Agent is now always a guaranteed spawn
  • Forensics Specialist may now spawn instead of a neutral.
  • Spawn pool chance rebalance
  • Bounty Hunter "citizen's arrest" has been roll backed to "Cooldown 3"
  • Bounty Hunter "citizen's arrest" increased to 3 charges
  • "Blackhat" gains "priority target"
  • "CCTV Specialist" loses "Wiretap"
  • "CCTV Specialist" gains "Follow"
  • "Forensics Specialist" loses "Snitch to Cops"
  • "Forensics Specialist" gains "Ask The Right Question"
  • Removed "Handcuffs" and "Smartphone" mutators.

Server Side Changes

  • Minor miscellaneous bugfixes

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

Untrusted Windows Depot 1502661
  • Loading history…
Untrusted Linux Depot 1502662
  • Loading history…
