Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 21 February 2022

Update 02/21/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the Chieftain Mk5 tank.
  2. Added М113А1 APC.
  3. Added 81 mm M1 mortar.
  4. Added the T-62 tank.
  5. Added ATGM M47 "Dragon".
  6. Added Iranian army units.
  7. Added units of the IRGC.
  8. Added Iraqi army units.
  9. Added aircraft F-5E.
  10. Added helicopter AH-1J.
  11. Added various artillery systems for off-map artillery (for the Iraq and Iran army).
  12. Added MG3 machine gun.
  13. Added ATGM BGM71 "TOW" in self-propelled and aircraft versions.
  14. Added MRLS "Hydra-70".
  15. Added missile AIM-9.

