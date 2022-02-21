- Added the Chieftain Mk5 tank.
- Added М113А1 APC.
- Added 81 mm M1 mortar.
- Added the T-62 tank.
- Added ATGM M47 "Dragon".
- Added Iranian army units.
- Added units of the IRGC.
- Added Iraqi army units.
- Added aircraft F-5E.
- Added helicopter AH-1J.
- Added various artillery systems for off-map artillery (for the Iraq and Iran army).
- Added MG3 machine gun.
- Added ATGM BGM71 "TOW" in self-propelled and aircraft versions.
- Added MRLS "Hydra-70".
- Added missile AIM-9.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 21 February 2022
Update 02/21/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update