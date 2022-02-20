Game patch 1.3.30

Hey folks!
This patch fixes some problems related to the map editor.
Version 1.3.30:
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash that would occur when placing a ceiling_lamp class object, entering test mode only once, and doing something to the light caster with NPCs nearby
- (MAP EDITOR) the empty mag weapon is no longer selectable for dropped_weapon class objects - place dropped_mag class objects instead
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed the green and blue color fields being empty when editing omni_light_caster class objects, which could cause a crash when pressing backspace
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update