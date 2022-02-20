 Skip to content

Killer Gin Battle Arcade update for 20 February 2022

Killer Gin Update!

Killer Gin Battle Arcade Update!!

  • Options now automatically save!!
  • Created NEW ITEM - Portal EXPLOSIONS!!!
  • New Options Added!!
  • Updated Lights!
  • Counters/stuns are better (actual stun)
  • Jovi, Tejeda and Gordo better
  • Fewer ice particles from certain events
  • Hitting enemies from freeze = 2 damage
  • Fixed Spike hitbox
  • Updated Armadillo interactions
  • AND MORE!!

