Killer Gin Update!

Killer Gin Battle Arcade Update!!
On SALE!! Now!
Killer Gin Battle Arcade ($3.99 ~ 60% off!))
Get it now on STEAM!
- Options now automatically save!!
- Created NEW ITEM - Portal EXPLOSIONS!!!
- New Options Added!!
- Updated Lights!
- Counters/stuns are better (actual stun)
- Jovi, Tejeda and Gordo better
- Fewer ice particles from certain events
- Hitting enemies from freeze = 2 damage
- Fixed Spike hitbox
- Updated Armadillo interactions
- AND MORE!!
#killergin #Indiegame #rpg #voiceacting #steam #manga #platformer
Changed files in this update