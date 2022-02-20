Update #15: New Elite enemy, AI Behaviour, and more!

Hey everyone!

Hope you've been doing well and have had the opportunity to play around with the new glass destruction added in Update 14, in this update we've added some new goodies that should make the overall gameplay loop more interesting.

New: Elite Soldier

The newest enemy added to the game is the Elite soldier- equipped with an Assault Rifle capable of firing a few shots at once and a special helmet that can deflect a single bullet from the Suit's main weapon if they're too far away.

This new enemy should create some interesting dynamics in the game, forcing the player to get up close if they want to keep their perfect streak going.

We've got more enemies that we want to add, so stay tuned, the Elite soldier is just one of many!

More Destruction

Tons of you seem to be enjoying the new glass destruction, so we made sure to add a few more elements of destruction in this update.

You'll find fire extinguishers scattered around levels that can be used to stun enemies for a short duration, they're also a fun prop that'll fly around and damage anything it hits.

We also changed up the design of explosive barrels so they stand out a bit more (thanks for the feedback on this!), we'll continue adding more destruction to the game where applicable.

New: Enemy Guarding

A new behaviour we added for enemies is the ability to block light attacks like punches, you'll see enemies start putting their hands up to defend themselves- you can easily stagger them by kicking them as they're blocking.

This should be a nice addition to the enemy behaviour, we have more things planned like enemies taking cover so it should add some interesting challenges for the player.

Last but not least, here are a few more changes and fixes:

ADDED: Close Collision marker to assist players when it comes to aiming around corners

ADDED: Mouse Aim Assist, this can be enabled in the Gameplay Settings menu

FIXED: Player magazine not dropping out when reloading on 0 ammo

FIXED: Entities that are supposed to be deleted on next level load are now properly deleted

Weapon Throw now takes 0.25 seconds rather than 0.5 (bound to be changed even further in a future update)

That's it for this update, we've got more planned for future updates- thanks again for all of your support and feedback, it helps us a lot in developing Suit for Hire!

Now get in there and get the job done and while you're at it, feel free to post on our Discord or Community Hub if you have any suggestions, feedback or cool moments!