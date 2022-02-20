New Update! - Added the ability to disable player generated lists for Round 2!

- Added the settings to disable player generated lists for Round 2! With this setting turned on, players will no longer be asked to enter words for Round 2. This is especially useful for streamers. Find the new "Round 2 Words" setting under "Main Settings"
- Opening the settings menu will now pause all timers
Assimilate! (A Party Game) update for 20 February 2022
