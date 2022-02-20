 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 20 February 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.101 version

Update Notes for v1.0.101 version

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wrong navigation into the weapon menu on the lobby
  • Fixed possible save corruption when buying new weapons
  • Fixed error when load dropping of items
  • Fixed missing selected weapon when recovered save from corruption
  • Fixed loss of Gamepad and Keyboard when navigating back to the initial scene
  • Fixed loss gamepad connection when entering into the lobby
  • Fixer error when trying to load the race and road build fails

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
