- Fixed wrong navigation into the weapon menu on the lobby
- Fixed possible save corruption when buying new weapons
- Fixed error when load dropping of items
- Fixed missing selected weapon when recovered save from corruption
- Fixed loss of Gamepad and Keyboard when navigating back to the initial scene
- Fixed loss gamepad connection when entering into the lobby
- Fixer error when trying to load the race and road build fails
OverShoot Battle Race update for 20 February 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.101 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update