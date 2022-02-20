 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fleshgait update for 20 February 2022

Carrion Scavengers Update V1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 8237551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carrion Scavengers Update V1.07

Bugfixes:

  • The Raptured tentacles now properly play their grab animation.
  • Tutorial and story notes now shut off the chest flashlight. (For readability. Can still be toggled if desired.)
  • Fractal Locust were just passing through the ground upon death, they now properly explode.
  • Camera controls were updated on the Hecate and the Sumerian statues.
  • Adjusted some camera activation radius.
  • An issue with the character not detecting obstacles beneath a certain height (prevents the player from being able to "walk-through" some colliders).
  • Several costumes missing collision on the character's legs/feet.

Added in new enemy type Carrion Scavengers.

New random enemy jump-scare placements.

Changed files in this update

Fleshgait Content Depot 1776941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.