Carrion Scavengers Update V1.07
Bugfixes:
- The Raptured tentacles now properly play their grab animation.
- Tutorial and story notes now shut off the chest flashlight. (For readability. Can still be toggled if desired.)
- Fractal Locust were just passing through the ground upon death, they now properly explode.
- Camera controls were updated on the Hecate and the Sumerian statues.
- Adjusted some camera activation radius.
- An issue with the character not detecting obstacles beneath a certain height (prevents the player from being able to "walk-through" some colliders).
- Several costumes missing collision on the character's legs/feet.
Added in new enemy type Carrion Scavengers.
New random enemy jump-scare placements.
Changed files in this update