Alpha Patch 6.0.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed a clipping bug with Breakable Rocks
- Fixed a bug where Cardinal will always be missing from his home in 1-Town, and playing as another character would still have that character appear in the town as an NPC
- Fixed a Beam Tech in 3-3 being slightly offset allowing you to stand on it
- Fixed being able to glide in the wind in 1-Boss after it disappeared
- Fixed a tile error in the World 3 Map
- Added and tweaked a few tiles in 3-3 and 3-4 for visual clarity
