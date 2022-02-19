 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 19 February 2022

Alpha Patch 6.0.1

Build 8237386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed a clipping bug with Breakable Rocks
  • Fixed a bug where Cardinal will always be missing from his home in 1-Town, and playing as another character would still have that character appear in the town as an NPC
  • Fixed a Beam Tech in 3-3 being slightly offset allowing you to stand on it
  • Fixed being able to glide in the wind in 1-Boss after it disappeared
  • Fixed a tile error in the World 3 Map
  • Added and tweaked a few tiles in 3-3 and 3-4 for visual clarity

