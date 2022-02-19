You can now give gems to other players through the social menu
Added a Shrink Wand prop that makes objects temporarily smaller
Props being held are now dropped when their size changes. This is a temporary fix for the wonky physics of the Growth/Shrink Wands
Server performance improvements
You can no longer enhance cards while an ability is running
Improved the forfeit abuse checks to fix real matches sometimes not rewarding gold
Cards & Tankards update for 19 February 2022
Version 0.15.1 release notes
You can now give gems to other players through the social menu
Changed files in this update