Cards & Tankards update for 19 February 2022

Version 0.15.1 release notes

Version 0.15.1 release notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now give gems to other players through the social menu

Added a Shrink Wand prop that makes objects temporarily smaller

Props being held are now dropped when their size changes. This is a temporary fix for the wonky physics of the Growth/Shrink Wands

Server performance improvements

You can no longer enhance cards while an ability is running

Improved the forfeit abuse checks to fix real matches sometimes not rewarding gold

