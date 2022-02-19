V0.3.0.2 released!

New game features:
- Added an 'Advisor' into the game to assist with new players understanding game mechanics.
- The Advisor can be launched from a blue question mark (?) button at the top-right of some panels, right beside the close button.
- The Advisor, upon opening, provides a short explanation of the game mechanics and concepts that revolve around the currently open panel. It also suggests other related topics to read.
- Added a Autolaunch Help / Advisor on new panels? (Recommended for new players) toggle on the new game creation screen. If activated, the first time the player opens certain panels, the Advisor automatically open to the relevant topic.
- The various navigation buttons on the advisor are initial blue. Once that topic has been read in that game, buttons linking to it turn pink to allow you know what you've read and what you have not.
- Added a Glossary which has a link of lists for all concepts mentioned in the Advisor. The glossary can be opened from the Advisor window. Clicking on an entry in the glossary opens the Advisor window to that subject.
- Passive effects can now give a boost or penalty to employee experience gain.
New employees:
- April McCloud to April Duhad, a writer who wishes to be transformed into a goblin girl.
- Shalin Dixit to Acchindra Dixit, a person into an intersex angelic being
- Alejandro Guerrero to Astarial Lord of the Flex, a guy into a handsome, burly devil man
New research subjects:
- Wioleta Zanetai and Nessa Moreen, two girls merged into a giant humantaur. Fulfills Growth, Merging, and Month Stabilizer research types.
- Adele Ofelia, a woman into a winged flying Cupid. Fulfills Defeminization, Masculinization, and Fantasticalization research types.
- Daria Knox, a girl into a badass hellhound bitch. Fulfills Corruption, Feralization, and Year Stabilizer research types.
New random events:
- Secondhand Celebrity Endorsement
- Am I Being Followed?
- Shake, Rattle, Roll!
- Now Where Did I Put That Box, Again?
- Letting the Fame Get to Their Heads
- Small Business Initiatve
- A Curious Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste
- Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Doomsayer
- Noise Ordinance Violation
- Lost And Found
Misc/Balancing:
- Random events now have a 12 day cooldown instead of 7 days so they should repeat less often.
Bugfixes:
- Tooltip for the suspicion icon should now read "suspicion"
- Added daily suspicion percent reduction line in employee effects panel and removed duplicate daily infamy reduction line
- Description for starting location 150 Old Mill Avenue now correctly states the location supports one transformation chamber instead of two.
- Infamy random boyfriend into lovedoll has application summary fixed to not repeat the girlfriend's name
- Added font asset with larger hex range. This should make certain characters in randomized names render better.
- Researching test subject now occupies the first available transformation chamber, preventing employee delegation from using it when it should not be.
- Employees in the Accounting role now actually make transformation chamber upgrading less expensive.
- Bugfix for clients being unable for employee delegation when not all transformation crystals are researched.
- Launching the autocalibrate window should now prevent clicking away until the results are accepted and the chamber loaded.
New debug/Patreon backer features:
- Added an ability to preroll numbers for random events. Submitting a number in this box should guarantee a specific outcome of a choice. Experiment with numbers between 0 and 5 for best results.
- Added debug command to check whether an event is currently eligible to be spawned.
New artwork:
- April Duhad employee graphics by Balile
- Acchindra Dixit employee graphics by Balile
- Astarial Lord of the Flex graphics by Balile
- New artwork for the 7275 E. 9th Avenue tier 1 location by Iridius
Changed files in this update