- Updated 3rd-party packages
- Added bots
- Added name tags above players and bots
- Added buses for the prisoners to escape with
- Added a waiting timer before a match starts
- Added a total player counter
- Increased the size of the player mini-map marker
- Gates now open for 30 seconds before closing again
- The match timer now uses the network time
- The HUD was rearranged
- Fixed a bug that caused the main menu from breaking after leaving a match
- Fixed a bug that caused the weapons to spawn into the floor
- Fixed a bug that caused the health pickups to be invisible
C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 19 February 2022
Patch Notes for 0.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
