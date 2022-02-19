 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 19 February 2022

Patch Notes for 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8237143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated 3rd-party packages
  • Added bots
  • Added name tags above players and bots
  • Added buses for the prisoners to escape with
  • Added a waiting timer before a match starts
  • Added a total player counter
  • Increased the size of the player mini-map marker
  • Gates now open for 30 seconds before closing again
  • The match timer now uses the network time
  • The HUD was rearranged
  • Fixed a bug that caused the main menu from breaking after leaving a match
  • Fixed a bug that caused the weapons to spawn into the floor
  • Fixed a bug that caused the health pickups to be invisible

Changed files in this update

C.O.D.E.R.E.D Linux Depot Depot 1859312
  • Loading history…
C.O.D.E.R.E.D Windows Depot Depot 1859313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.