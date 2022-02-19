 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 19 February 2022

Small Update #15

Build 8237097

Hi everyone,

[v0.1082]

  • Sustainability calculation is simplified.
  • Factory parameters (Durability and Health) are removed.
  • Durability of raw-materials must comply with product requirements.
  • XP to be earned after delivery of products appears in the planning section. XP points are gained according to the selected raw material durability.
  • Milestone table is updated.
  • Factory name can be seen on HUD.
  • On-going contracts for each building can be seen by clicking on the main-storage of the building.

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

