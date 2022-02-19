Small Update #15

Hi everyone,
[v0.1082]
- Sustainability calculation is simplified.
- Factory parameters (Durability and Health) are removed.
- Durability of raw-materials must comply with product requirements.
- XP to be earned after delivery of products appears in the planning section. XP points are gained according to the selected raw material durability.
- Milestone table is updated.
- Factory name can be seen on HUD.
- On-going contracts for each building can be seen by clicking on the main-storage of the building.
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
Changed files in this update