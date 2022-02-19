 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dungeons Of The Deep update for 19 February 2022

HUD Toggle, Minor Fixes, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 8237093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added toggle to turn the HUD on / off.
  2. Minor adjustment needed for Map Screen overlay since adding new HUD toggle option.
  3. Fixed Death Screen music on Dungeon 08 not receiving input from Music controls. If you had the Music turned down, it would still play.
  4. Fixed overlapping textures on one of the ceilings in Dungeon 05. Not really noticeable during play but I had to fix it.
  5. Removed redundant Save calls. While not noticeable on higher end PC's, this could potentially cause a small hiccup during gameplay on some lower end PC's.
  6. Fixed rendering issue on Main Menu. Since the previous update of adding new camera angles to the Main Menu screen, one of the cameras showed the bottoms of some pillars that you normally don't see so they had no faces and you could see this from one of the camera angles.
  7. Demon Lord monster in Dungeon 05 plays the proper death animation now. It was calling the animation / model from before the previous update.

Changed files in this update

Dungeons Of The Deep Content Depot 1511851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.