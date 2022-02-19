- Added toggle to turn the HUD on / off.
- Minor adjustment needed for Map Screen overlay since adding new HUD toggle option.
- Fixed Death Screen music on Dungeon 08 not receiving input from Music controls. If you had the Music turned down, it would still play.
- Fixed overlapping textures on one of the ceilings in Dungeon 05. Not really noticeable during play but I had to fix it.
- Removed redundant Save calls. While not noticeable on higher end PC's, this could potentially cause a small hiccup during gameplay on some lower end PC's.
- Fixed rendering issue on Main Menu. Since the previous update of adding new camera angles to the Main Menu screen, one of the cameras showed the bottoms of some pillars that you normally don't see so they had no faces and you could see this from one of the camera angles.
- Demon Lord monster in Dungeon 05 plays the proper death animation now. It was calling the animation / model from before the previous update.
Dungeons Of The Deep update for 19 February 2022
HUD Toggle, Minor Fixes, etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update