Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 19 February 2022

Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 16-3 : Tutorial Added to game.

In this update a new tutorial mode has been added to the game, this will explain certain mechanics in the game, also fixes to training mode ai and more gameplay fixes.

  1. Tutorial mode is now in the game when first loading the game with this update you'll have a dialog asking if you want to start it.

  2. Fixed an issue with the opponent options in training mode not setting crouch and jump states.

  3. Dodging can now be performed while crouching.

  4. Fixed an issue with forward ground dodging now playing the proper animation. forward dodge can be performed by tapping forward then pressing the dodge button before an OTG attack hits you.

  5. Lighting has been Improved on the Arcade stage, most dark areas are now lightened. More tweaks to come in general for stage lighting.

Check out our stream each Saturday on Twitch / Youtube

[TerrordromeTV on Twitch](www.twitch.tv/TerrordromeTV)

[TerrordromeTV on Youtube](www.youtube.com/c/TerrordromeTV)

