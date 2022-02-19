 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Car Tehc update for 19 February 2022

Early Access Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8237049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get the car running

Find the missing parts, buy the parts and put them in to the car.

Customers don't pay for parts so be careful.

Check the car before starting and calculate if it is a profitable business.

Earnings will be between $500-$1500

Zoom Zoom!!

Now you can zoom with mouse scroll.

  • Now the dimensions of the boxes are more accurate.
  • Manual part removing speed changed (Old: 3 seconds New: 2 seconds)

  • Player can use the inventory hotkeys while using the pc.
  • Buji cable collider size is inaccurate.
  • Coolant can't be added sometimes.

Changed files in this update

Car Tehc Content Depot 1709071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.