Early Access Update 2

Get the car running
Find the missing parts, buy the parts and put them in to the car.
Customers don't pay for parts so be careful.
Check the car before starting and calculate if it is a profitable business.
Earnings will be between $500-$1500
Zoom Zoom!!
Now you can zoom with mouse scroll.
- Now the dimensions of the boxes are more accurate.
- Manual part removing speed changed (Old: 3 seconds New: 2 seconds)
- Player can use the inventory hotkeys while using the pc.
- Buji cable collider size is inaccurate.
- Coolant can't be added sometimes.
