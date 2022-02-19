 Skip to content

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 19 February 2022

Blackjack Card Counting : 101 - Touch Screen Help/Intro. (19.02.22)

Share · View all patches · Build 8237022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced a Blackjack 101 touch screen PC -Based on recent feedback.

This offers further explanation on how to count cards (the basics), along with examples, and short sequence examples (to help better explain!).

