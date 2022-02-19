 Skip to content

Survive update for 19 February 2022

Post Release Update

  • New Singleplayer Mode ( Only one difficulty for the moment )

Three new modes will arrive however (Easy, hard, impossible), with in addition the improvement of the IA to make it more intelligent and deceitful.

  • Killer Buff : +33 % moove speed

Some people find that the killer is too slow, and we agree with them so here is a buff that will make the killer more dangerous during the game.

  • Doors now open and close two time faster

The doors prevent the killer from progressing correctly, thanks to this, the killer should no longer be too much bothered by it. We are still waiting for feedback to find out if we should go further in this process.

