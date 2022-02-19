 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A pirate quartermaster update for 19 February 2022

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8236852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Fixed a bug after the last update: If an old game was launched, the tests related to the last specialty made the game crash

Have a nice day or evening.

Changed files in this update

A pirate quartermaster Content Depot 1112581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.