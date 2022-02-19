 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Dark Dwellers update for 19 February 2022

Release Version 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8236841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Administrator Permissions by default to .exe, to prevent saving issues for players potentially running the game on a guest account

Changed files in this update

The Dark Dwellers Depot 2 Depot 1771622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.