Teamkill update for 19 February 2022

Teamkill 0.1.5.2 Hotfix-hotfix (this is embarassing)

Reverted to GodotSteam 3.12 because something weird was going on with game server IPs :)

New feature: Config file allows you to manually override IP address for hosting

