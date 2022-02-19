Teamkill 0.1.5.2 Hotfix-hotfix (this is embarassing)

Reverted to GodotSteam 3.12 because something weird was going on with game server IPs :)
New feature: Config file allows you to manually override IP address for hosting
Changed files in this update